KARACHI: The crowd puller match of the mega event T20 World Cup between the arch rivals Pakistan and India will be played on Sunday. As the event is drawing closer, the excitement of cricket lovers is reaching its climax and a war of words between the fans of both teams is in the full swing on the social media. While the skippers of both the teams are claiming victory, the cricket pundits are forecasting differently.

Given the passion of cricket among the Pakistanis and Indians viewers, the Geo News has brought together famous cricketers from both the countries to stage a high octane exchange with the collaboration of Aaj Tak India on Saturday night at 8:05 pm.

In addition, the Geo News will also telecast a special transmission on the match at 10:05 pm in coordination with India TV Times featuring famous cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sikandar Bakht, Tauseef Ahmed and Sohail Tanveer from Pakistan and Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh, Madan Lal, Suresh Raina and Maninder Singh from India. Shehzad Iqbal and Danish Anis will host from Pakistan along with Vikrant Gupta and Samp Raj Guru from India.