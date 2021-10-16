British MP dies after multiple stabbings

LONDON: British MP David Amess was on Friday stabbed “multiple times” during an event in his local constituency in southeast England, Sky News and the BBC reported. Local police did not name Amess but confirmed that officers “were called to reports of a stabbing” shortly after 12:05 pm (1105 GMT).

“A man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else,” the force said on Twitter.

The Sky News and the BBC identified the victim as the 69-year-old politician, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.Amess was holding a his regular weekly meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist Church, in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea. He had advertised the event on his official Twitter account.

An eye-witness, identified only as Anthony, told radio station LBC that the scene was “completely and utterly swamped by police, ambulance, armed police. “I saw someone get taken out the building, put into the back of a police car. Apparently he was stabbed quite a few times.”

Conservative councillor and former Southend mayor John Lamb, who was at the scene, told local newspaper the Southend Echo: “All we know is that David has been stabbed several times. “

There was no immediate comment from Johnson, who was leading an away-day for senior ministers in the west of England. But David Cameron, one of his Tory predecessors in Downing Street, said: “Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. —AFP