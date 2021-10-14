PPP workers resist Durrani’s arrest

KARACHI: Tension prevailed after the National Accountability Bureau raided the residence of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Wednesday evening, seeking his arrest after the Sindh High Court rejected his bail plea.

The bail request of 10 other co accused was also rejected by the SHC, while that to seven members of the Speaker’s family nicluding his wife and daughters was granted.

As the two special teams formed to take Durrani into custody, reached the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party’s senior leader in DHA the workers and supporters of the party gathered outside the Durrani’s house and staged a sit-in to prevent the NAB from arresting the Speaker Sindh PA.

When the Police was contacted for their viewpoint over the situation, they said

“we did not go to his (Durrani) residence as no one called us,” says Darakshan SHO Ali Raza while talking to The News. An officer said the NAB teams were present outside the residence till late Wednesday night but no arrest could be made. “The NAB teams are present outside Durrani’s residence.” The situation remained at a standstill till the time this story was being filed.