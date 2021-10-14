Tough path

This refers to the letter 'You need a plan' (October 13) by Arif Majeed. The writer has rightly suggested that Pakistan's economy is in shambles due to the ineptness of policymakers. The country’s influential groups have already amassed enough wealth and have invested in foreign countries to live the rest of their lives in comfort. Moreover, the way the austerity drive has been conducted is unfortunate. Hefty perks and privileges of influential groups are being paid for by resorting to internal and external borrowing. The question is, who will the face the displeasure of these groups or take the tough decisions that are needed to rescue the economy?
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
