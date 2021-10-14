Abuse of power

It has been almost two years since the Modi government revoked two important constitutional provisions regarding Kashmir – namely Article 370 and Article 35A. These give special rights to residents of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 grants Kashmir a special status and limited autonomy. Whereas Article 35A provide special rights including the status of permanent resident and employment rights to the people.

Many legal experts assert that it is an illegal move that is nothing more than a mala fide exercise of power. It is high time the atrocities faced by Kashmiris be dealt with.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Karachi