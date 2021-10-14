 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Driving up costs

October 14, 2021

The prosperity of the automobile industry is inversely proportional to fuel prices. If fuel prices decrease, the demand and purchase of vehicles increases. If fuel gets more expensive over a long span of time, people invariable stop purchasing vehicles.

The government should decrease fuel prices and give subsidies to the industry so that business activities increase.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

