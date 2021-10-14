NTDC says 500kV transmission line construction on schedule

LAHORE: The 720 MW Karot Hydro Power Project is being connected to national grid through a 500kV double circuit transmission line existing evacuation arrangements of Neelum Jhelum HPP as per schedule, a statement said on Wednesday.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has achieved 90 percent progress on the transmission line construction. The remaining work will be completed upon receiving go-ahead from Karot hydro power project authorities as the work is to be done inside Karot premises.

As part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the 720-MW Karot hydro power project is being constructed under independent power producer (IPP) mode by China’s Three Gorges Corporation and is located partially in Karot Village of Kahuta, Punjab. The project, costing estimated $1.72 billion was originally planned to be commissioned in December, 2021, however, there is a slight delay in the project execution due to restrictions imposed by the Karot plant authorities as a result of prolonged lockdowns in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Karot hydro power project will be connected to National Grid through a 3km 500kV Double Circuit Transmission Line through in/out arrangement from existing Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line. Contract price for 500 kV transmission line for interconnection to Karot HPP is Rs78.643 million

The power will be evacuated through NTDC system and will be delivered to load centers of Punjab province. The clean energy obtained from these hydropower projects will be useful to drive industries etc. and would prove beneficial for the national economy in the large.

According to project details, the financial close of Karot Hydropower Project was achieved in March 2017. The Karot hydropower project is a run-of-river project being built on the Jhelum river. It is being developed by Karot Power Company (KPCL), a special purpose vehicle in which China Three Gorges South Asia Investment (CSAIL) holds a majority share.

The project is being developed in the private sector under the Power Policy 2002 on a Build-Own-Operate Transfer (BOOT) basis with an expected concession period of approximately 35 years, which includes the construction period of 5 years and the operation period of 30 years.

CSAIL was established by China Three Gorges Investments, the overseas intermediary of China’s state-owned China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC). CTGC was founded to build the Three Gorges Project, which is the world’s biggest hydroelectric power plant with a 22.5GW capacity.

The Karot HPP is the fourth of five cascade hydropower stations planned on the Jhelum River. It will generate 3,174GWh (net) of energy a year, which will be sold to NTDC under a 30-year power purchase agreement. The generated power will be sufficient to power approximately seven million households.

The reservoir is expected to stretch approximately 27 kilometer upstream of the dam and feature a capacity of 152 million cubic metres at full supply level (FSL), which will be 461m above sea level. The surface powerhouse, consisting of four turbines, will be situated approximately 650m downstream of the dam crest and 300m upstream of the Karot Bridge.