Rich tributes paid to AQ Khan at GIK reference

SWABI: Glowing tributes were paid to late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan at a reference held in the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK) here on Monday.

The institute arranged the reference at its campus to condole the recent sad demise of late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and to pay tributes to him for the outstanding services rendered by him as the first project director of the institute.

The reference was attended by the Rector, Pro-Rectors, Deans, and Directors, Faculty members, students and members of the staff. Prof. Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, SI, Rector GIK Institute presided over the condolence session.

The rector briefed the participants about the valuable services of the late Dr A Q Khan for the national defence, education and numerous other educational, research and welfare projects. Enumerating the contribution, the rector stated that Dr AQ Khan was a national hero and pride of Pakistan for his tremendous contributions to different assignments in the fields of engineering sciences, emerging technologies and materials, and applied sciences.

Dr Fazal stated that Dr Khan was part of the team that had established the GIK Institute. He said his role as a project director was pivotal in successfully creating GIK as Centre of Excellence in the fields of engineering sciences and technology in a remote area.

The rector appreciated the role of Dr AQ Khan in establishing a network of national and international scientists and engineers that resulted in the creation of GIK Institute in accordance with the thinking and vision of the leadership which was recognized internationally. At the end of the reference, a resolution was passed, appreciating the remarkable services and contributions made by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.