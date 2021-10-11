Water outflow from dams reduced

LAHORE: Water outflows from dams are being reduced following lower demand from agriculture sector as Kharif crops are experiencing maturity stage.

According to data shared by Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Sunday, inflows and outflows recorded at main dams show downward trend day by day due to seasonal change in hydrological conditions in catchment areas as well as lower demand from agriculture sector.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs level and barrages is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 52500 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10700 cusecs and Outflows 10700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 11800 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 19700 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 61500 cusecs and Outflows 54500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 67600 cusecs and Outflows 84000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 80700 cusecs and Outflows 70800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 9800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 67500 cusecs and Outflows 46200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 43100 cusecs and Outflows 9200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 21800 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1512.12 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.840 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1182.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.312 MAF.