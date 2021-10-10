Flour crisis may hit Punjab, KP next week

ISLAMABAD: The provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as well as the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) might face severe flour shortage the next week as the Flour Mills Association (FMA) has announced observing strike in Punjab from Tuesday, Oct 12, if their demands were not accepted immediately.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the mills’ owners said the government was not listening to their demands, and they had no other option but to go on strike.