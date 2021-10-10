ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will today inaugurate the start of celebrations for the month of Rabiul Awwal with a very special announcement for the youth.

Imran tweeted, “Tomorrow afternoon I will inaugurate the start of our celebrations for the month of Rabiul Awwal with a very special announcement especially for our youth’’.

Meanwhile, the premier directed to reopen 83,741 partially resolved complaints filed by people on the Citizen’s Portal.

According to Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit, all complaints will be reopened and assigned to the officers concerned for necessary action. As per details, 43,351 complaints will be opened in 773 federal departments while 40,415 complaints related to provincial governments will be re-assigned to 2450 departments. At the federal level, the highest number of complaints i.e. 3181 will be opened concerning IESCO. Likewise, at the provincial level, 1606 complaints of Punjab Highway, 412 complaints of PDA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 412 complaints of KWSP in Sindh and 130 complaints of secondary education in Balochistan are on the list. PMDU says that every possible solution to public grievances will be ensured.