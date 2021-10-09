Yasmin reviews uplift work in NA-125

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed development work in NA-125 with Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retd) Usman Younis at the latter’s office here on Friday.

According to a handout, the minister and the commissioner reviewed sewerage, cleanliness, encroachments, beautification of gardens, transport and other matters in the constituency. Tariq Sana Bajwa, Javed Akram Tony, Mian Ali Rasheed, Wasa, LWMC, PHA, MCL, Assistant Commissioner City and other officials attended the meeting. The officials presented a report to the health minister about the development work in NA 125. The minister said the purpose of calling up all in Commissioner’s office was to find workable solution to longstanding issues of the constituency. “We have reviewed progress on Sports Complex in NA-125. The administration shall take action against encroachments in NA-125. The transport issue is being resolved on priority. All development shall be completed on time.” The meeting reviewed various proposals to improve sewerage system and termed it top priority item. Usman Younis said that all issues highlighted by the minister would be resolved on immediate basis.

189 dengue CASES: Around 189 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from across the province during the last 24 hours. According to a handout of these 139 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore.

During the last 24 hours, 416,692 indoor locations and 93,183 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 2,179 locations. In Lahore 54,438 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae 6,895 outdoor locations were checked and 1,328 positive containers were destroyed.

13 die from corona: Around 13 patients died from COVID-19 while 393 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Of these 13 deaths, four were reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of corona related deaths to 12,754 in the province. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, there were 14,183 active cases till date across the province while total cases reported from across the province were 435,054 while 408,117 patients have fully recovered so far.