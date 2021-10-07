Two injured in Texas school shooting

HOUSTON: At least two people were injured on Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas, the mayor of the Dallas suburb said.
Arlington police said they were responding to a shooting at Timberview High School but did not immediately provide any further details.
"We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School," the police department said in a tweet.
Mayor Jim Ross told local media "at least two people have been injured" and police were "actively looking to apprehend the suspect."
