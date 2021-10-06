Rs1.672 bn approved for maintenance of KP roads and highways

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Tuesday approved Rs 1.672 billion for the maintenance of 3,000 km roads and highways across the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan gave the nod to the Annual Maintenance Plan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) for the financial year 2021-22 while chairing the 20th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Council, said a handout.

The provincial cabinet members Ishtiaq Urmer and Riaz Khan, secretary Communication & Works and others attended the meeting. The maintenance plan will cost Rs 1.672 billion. Out of this Rs 1.200 billion will be provided by the provincial government while Rs. 472 million by the PKHA from its own resources.

The plan will include rehabilitation of flood-affected roads, construction of new toll plazas, field office for PKHA and other operational works. The chief minister directed the PKHA officials to submit a detailed report on the funds allocated under the Maintenance Plan of the last financial year along with the maintenance work done.

The council recommended that the proposed budget should be presented to the provincial cabinet for final approval. The meeting decided to make necessary amendments to the PKHA Act to authorize the Highways Council to approve the annual budget on the analogy of other autonomous bodies of the KP government.

The council approved the provincialisation of four different roads to ensure their better management and maintenance. These roads include 35 km Sheringal Patrak Road, 126 km Topi -Buner Road, 85 km Thakot-Darband Road and 61 km Bannu-Miranshah Road.

The meeting approved the creation of new posts required to strengthen PKHA and increase its capacity. Earlier, the participants of the meeting were briefed about the new project of roads and highways included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) under PKHA.

It was informed that six highway projects have been reflected in the current ADP at a total cost of more than Rs 6 billion. Two major road projects under the PKHA have been included in the ADP, including dualisation of Bannu-Miranshah Road and improvement of Thal- Parachinar Road to be completed with a total cost of Rs 8.6 billion. The chief minister directed the relevant officials to ensure physical progress on the new road projects included in the ADP.