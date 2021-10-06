Alternate solutions

A simple and cheaper alternative method for generating hydro power exists in Baltistan, where numerous village nullahs – or streams – already have hydro power units installed. Since the nullahs are several miles long, more than one unit can be installed on each. Moreover, units made in china do not cost much and are cheap to maintain.
It would also not cost much to build a gird to distribute and connect the electricity if no foreign firms were called to tender. The relevant authorities should look into this option and consider its feasibility. Given that Pakistan is already facing an economic crunch, it should utilise all available alternatives.
Dr Sikander Hayat Khan
Skardu
The recent surge in dengue cases in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country hints at another imminent health...
An increase in the costs of petrol and CNG invariably causes an increase in the costs of every day necessities such as...
This refers to the editorial ‘Deteriorating finances’ and the article ‘The falling rupee’ by Dr Farrukh...
A few important names exposed in the Pandora Papers are those of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Senator Faisal Vawda,...
Pakistan’s financial situation is in shambles, and both the government and the opposition parties seem more focused...
At the UN General Assembly India referred to itself as a pluralistic democracy. Global human rights organisations like...