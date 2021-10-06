Alternate solutions

A simple and cheaper alternative method for generating hydro power exists in Baltistan, where numerous village nullahs – or streams – already have hydro power units installed. Since the nullahs are several miles long, more than one unit can be installed on each. Moreover, units made in china do not cost much and are cheap to maintain.

It would also not cost much to build a gird to distribute and connect the electricity if no foreign firms were called to tender. The relevant authorities should look into this option and consider its feasibility. Given that Pakistan is already facing an economic crunch, it should utilise all available alternatives.

Dr Sikander Hayat Khan

Skardu