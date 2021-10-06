Let the past be

An increase in the costs of petrol and CNG invariably causes an increase in the costs of every day necessities such as medicines, transportation and food items.
Everything is beyond the reach of poor people. Everyone is fast losing faith in the PTI-led government and is beginning to think that the previous governments were ultimately better. Even if members of the previous regimes were accused of corruption and the economy was not stable, people were better off. The PTI only accuses the preceding political parties for causing irreparable damage. Instead it should look into the real matters at hand and ensure that the prices of petrol and all petroleum goods are curbed.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
