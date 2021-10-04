PTI leader’s bodyguard killed in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A cop allegedly shot dead the bodyguard of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in Dallokhel village on Sunday, police said.

They said that Assistant Sub-Inspector City Police Post, Naveed Nawaz, along with his brother, Umar Gul, stormed the hujra of the PTI local leader Johar Muhammad Khan at Dallokhel village.

The sources said the cop allegedly opened fire on Alamin Shah, who was sitting with his son Hanif Shah and one Haroonur Rasheed. Alamin Shah sustained injuries in the firing. Hearing the fire shots, PTI district president, Johar Muhammad Khan, rushed to his hujra where his bodyguard was lying in a pool of blood

The injured was being shifted to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The accused managed to escape from the spot. The motive behind the murder was stated to be a social media related issue. The police launched investigation after registering the case against the cop and his brother.