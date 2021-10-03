Advertising body reps, govt discuss new ad policy

ISLAMABAD: Press Information Department held consultative meeting with Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) here on Saturday, says a press release.

The participants of the meeting discussed salient features of recently approved advertisement policy and its implementation mechanism. Both sides discussed all the aspects of the new policy which covers all traditional and non-traditional mediums.

The PAA delegation, newly elected office-bearers including Chairman Jamal Mir, Nouman Nabi, new Islamabad Zone Chairman Usman Attique Butt, Nadeem Akbar and Shabbir Malik appreciated government’s efforts for uplifting the advertising industry and the PAA extended full support for early implementation of newly approved policy.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Sohail Ali Khan reciprocated and emphasised that new advertisement policy was much awaited and will ensure transparency and conducive environment for media industry.

When contacted the PAA chairman added that the office-bearers had informed the PIO and the PID officials that the new CEC has been elected five days back and was not aware of the government’s advertising policy for public sector. The chairman appreciated the PID’s initiative to engage the PAA in such a critical advertising process as a key stakeholder in the matter. However he strongly felt more time was required by the PAA to properly review the document in order to make useful recommendations. Unfortunately the PID is constrained for time therefore most of the policy suggestions are only reflective of PID’s perspective on advertising which the PAA feels has gaps and doesn’t ensure a comprehensive plan.

The chairman highlighted other important matters of concern, including the need to provide adequate time to agencies for creating campaigns, an SoP for presentation by agencies which would ensure in creating an impactful campaign and cost effective spend. The PID acknowledged these while explaining that they will take into account the suggestions while formulating the government’s policy.