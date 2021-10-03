PPP postpones today’s protest against federal govt to mourn Umer Sharif’s demise

Paying respect to the legendary comedian Umer Sharif who passed away in Germany on Saturday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi chapter has announced postponement of its protest rally that had earlier been scheduled for today (Sunday) against ill-advised federal government’s policies targeting the people of Sindh.

The announcement to this effect was made by Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi president.

The protest march was scheduled to start at 2pm today at the Peoples Secretariat near the Mazar-e-Quaid and was supposed to end at the Parking Plaza of Saddar. The PPP had planned the march against the issues of unemployment, price-hike, gas and power shortage in the province.

The new time and date of rally would be announced later, Ghani said.

The information minister expressed profound grief over the demise of veteran comedian Sharif.

In his message released on the occasion, he said the death of Sharif was a loss of the entire fraternity of people all over the world who understood and followed humour for entertainment.

Ghani said Pakistan had lost one of its greatest artistes and performers with the demise of Sharif. He mentioned that the late artiste was not just an exceptional comedian but he also possessed a very pleasing personality.

He said the Sindh government stood with the bereaved family of Sharif in their moment of grief.

Ghani also announced that the Sindh government would extend full cooperation to make arrangements for the burial of the late artiste once his body arrived in Karachi.