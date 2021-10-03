Photo exhibition at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : National Institute of Folk Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) held the opening ceremony of ‘From Zaidi’s Archives,’ a photo exhibition of Shahid Zaidi’s works, at New Art Gallery.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, was the chief guest. In addition, the New Art Gallery at NIFTH was also inaugurated by Shafqat Mahmood, along with Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Ghazala Saifi, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Asif Hyder Shah and Mr. (Executive Director, NIFTH Talha Ali Khushvaha, says a press release .

At the opening ceremony, a documentary on the history of Mr Shahid Zaidi and his work over the years was presented to the guests. Established in 1930, Zaidi’s Photographers is a family owned photography business in Lahore. It was set up by Syed Mohammad Ali Zaidi, who having learnt his skills from his father in Allahbad, migrated to Lahore. The studio has proudly photographed thousands of persons and personalities. It has the singular honour of photographing Quaid e Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The exhibition includes portraits of Rajas and Maharajas, Queens, Mehtars and Walis as well as notables of the time. The exhibition will remain on display at New Art Gallery, NIFTH (Lok-Virsa) for another two weeks from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is open to the public.