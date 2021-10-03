Danish expert underscores tapping of renewable energy potential

Islamabad : Danish energy expert Anton Beck has urged Pakistani authorities to tap the country’s immense potential for renewable energy sources to address electricity crisis.

"I think Pakistan has a very big energy potential for renewable. Pakistan is producing energy from wind and solar sources, while its system is getting a lot of green energy from hydropower. The ambition is to increase that further," Anton Beck, director (global cooperation) at the Danish Energy Agency, told reporters here.

Anton Beck said he had come to Pakistan to kick-start the collaboration under the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI), which was focusing on providing technical advice to the very ambitious renewed energy policy implemented by the Pakistani government.

He said one of the challenges Pakistan faced on energy front was the integration of renewables coming from wind and solar energy sources.

"One of our project’s objectives is to provide necessary tools to the Pakistani trip transmission system operator (NTDC) to implement and integrate renewables from a technical perspective," he said.

The Danish expert said the project was actually meant to develop Pakistan’s energy capacity.

He said Pakistani authorities should have a lot of transparency in both energy supply and demand. They have to understand energy demand, estimate where the energy is being consumed and if there is any energy leakage or theft,” he said.