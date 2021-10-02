Co-owner arrested in illegal housing society case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested the co-owner of City Residencia, Peshawar, in the illegal and unregistered housing society case.
An official said the accused lured the general public into investing their hard earned money in the illegal housing society, City Residencia Peshawar. The housing scheme was being operated without meeting codal formalities in complete violation of law.
The official said the accused person had sold a total of 675 plots (315 kanal) while having ownership of only 113 kanals.
The accused person was presented in the accountability court, Peshawar, which remanded him to NAB for 10 days.
CHITRAL: The three-day paragliding event got underway at Zaini pass in Morkhow valley of Upper Chitral on...
PESHAWAR: Having his dreams high, the resourceless orphan kid Hilal Ahmad, who clinched a brilliant position in the...
HARIPUR: A man allegedly gunned down his father-in-law in the limits of Khalabat Township Police Station here on...
PESHAWAR: Transporters on Friday rejected the hike in petroleum products and warned of launching a protest campaign if...
CHARSADDA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated the Astro- Turf at the Sport Stadium and widening of...
NOWSHERA: The local leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Friday accused the Jalozai police of victimising...