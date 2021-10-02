Co-owner arrested in illegal housing society case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested the co-owner of City Residencia, Peshawar, in the illegal and unregistered housing society case.

An official said the accused lured the general public into investing their hard earned money in the illegal housing society, City Residencia Peshawar. The housing scheme was being operated without meeting codal formalities in complete violation of law.

The official said the accused person had sold a total of 675 plots (315 kanal) while having ownership of only 113 kanals.

The accused person was presented in the accountability court, Peshawar, which remanded him to NAB for 10 days.