Training for livestock farmers ends

BARA: Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA), with collaboration of Khyber Livestock Department, organised a training for 30 livestock farmers in Jamrud tehsil.
The five-day training concluded at the Regional Professional Development Office in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district.
The training covered topics like dairy cattle management and milk processing and also included exposure visits to modern dairy farms in Punjab, dairy cross farms, material support and the identification and implementation of Social Action Projects (SAPs) to impart knowledge to their communities. It also discussed topics of tolerance, interfaith harmony, community cohesion, and resilience.
CHITRAL: The three-day paragliding event got underway at Zaini pass in Morkhow valley of Upper Chitral on...
PESHAWAR: Having his dreams high, the resourceless orphan kid Hilal Ahmad, who clinched a brilliant position in the...
HARIPUR: A man allegedly gunned down his father-in-law in the limits of Khalabat Township Police Station here on...
PESHAWAR: Transporters on Friday rejected the hike in petroleum products and warned of launching a protest campaign if...
CHARSADDA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated the Astro- Turf at the Sport Stadium and widening of...
NOWSHERA: The local leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Friday accused the Jalozai police of victimising...