Training for livestock farmers ends

BARA: Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA), with collaboration of Khyber Livestock Department, organised a training for 30 livestock farmers in Jamrud tehsil.

The five-day training concluded at the Regional Professional Development Office in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

The training covered topics like dairy cattle management and milk processing and also included exposure visits to modern dairy farms in Punjab, dairy cross farms, material support and the identification and implementation of Social Action Projects (SAPs) to impart knowledge to their communities. It also discussed topics of tolerance, interfaith harmony, community cohesion, and resilience.