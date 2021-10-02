Distinction

SWABI: Shehryar Ahmad has clinched top position in GIK Institute College in the intermediate examination of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad by obtaining 1,044 marks, says a press release on Friday.
Alishba Faheen stood second by securing 1,043 marks and Zaryab Muhammad Khan got third position by obtaining 979 marks. Shehryar Ahmad was a student of pre-engineering group and he has got admission in the Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering of Ghulam Ishaq Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.
He said it was the prayers of the parents and the hard-working teachers of GIK College that he had achieved top position in the F.Sc examination. Shehryar is a son of Ismatullah Khan, the graduate admission officer at GIK Institute.
