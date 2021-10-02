Dir police say 2 POs arrested

DIR: The Dir police on Friday claimed to arrest two proclaimed offenders during a search and strike operations in the Serati area of Dir and Takhtbhai town in the Mardan district.

District Police Officer Attiqullah Wazir and SP investigation Farmanullah Khan told the media at a press conference that the Dir police arrested the two proclaimed offenders Faiz Muhammad and Muhammad Sharif, sons of Abbas Khan, residents of Serati tehsil in Dir.

The DPO said the accused were wanted by the police for murders and other crimes.

“The proclaimed offenders were nabbed during the search and strike operations in Takhtbhai in Mardan and Serati in Upper Dir districts, “he added. The official said the government had announced four million head money for their arrest. The DPO said police would protect the lives of the inhabitants of the district.