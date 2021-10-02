ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate Friday lodged a strong protest — both inside and outside of the House — against an increase in the petroleum products’ prices and the federal ministers’ absence to answer their questions.



The Senate opposition lambasted the government for having no policy to improve economy and just increasing the rates of electricity, gas and petroleum products on the directions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Playing down the criticism, Leader of the House Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem said despite the opposition’s bid to spread despondency, present a gloomy picture and go against facts, Pakistan would continue moving forward under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The opposition senators also staged a walkout to protest the absence of finance minister, as he had to respond to their queries about an increase in the rates of petroleum products. PPP’s Senator Mian Raza Rabbani cautioned that the country was moving towards a revolution but unfortunately no party was capable enough to lead it.

He said if a revolution unleashed on its own, then it would create anarchy. He warned that it was too hard for the poor sections of the society to meet the basic needs of life. Rabbani also asked about details of the fresh agreement with Saudi Arabia regarding oil import on deferred payment. He said the evil nexus of US, Tel Aviv and New Delhi could exploit the situation keeping in view the regional situation and fault-lines back home — the nationalist forces with whom the government was not ready to talk to.

Rabbani said he had heard a sound from the shaky walls of the National Assembly that its job of legislation was now being done through ordinances and another sound that frightened him was that the faith of masses in the Parliament was eroding. He criticized the finance minister for his absence from the House and not having the courage to stay in the House to answer questions about increase in the prices of petroleum products.

He pointed out that it was learnt from a testimony that Pakistan’s documents were being disregarded when the US says it was in dialogue with Pakistan for an air boulevard while the terms of agreement of 2012 forbid any such facility.

He also grilled foreign minister and the government for not taking the Senate and the National Assembly into confidence on Afghanistan during the session. PPP parliamentary leader in the House and Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said, “Once again the Tabahi Sarkar has dropped petrol bomb in times of extreme, acute inflation. Petrol prices now stand at Rs127.3 per liter. They had already increased it by Rs5 per liter on September 15 but now the prices are up again. PTI has the unique reputation of raising fuel prices eight times in one year, leaving most of the country unable to function with such drastic strikes on their disposable incomes”.

Comparing the ongoing situation with the PPP’s performance, she said, “During our government in 2013, international oil prices were extremely high due to the global financial crisis, yet the prices at home were not allowed to surge anywhere close to the current tsunami of petroleum prices. These price shocks are unsustainable for the people.”

“PTI is the opposite of what it promised; it does exactly what the IMF says and borrows like no government before and tells people that the good days are ahead. Other governments have also run the IMF programmes but our government was answerable to the people and negotiated way better terms,” she added.

On the rupee devaluation, she noted, “On September 30, rupee touched a record low of 172.50. There has been an exponential devaluation of the rupee since the PTI government took over”.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad lamented that there had been an increase of Rs51 in oil prices during the last 13 months and this was a great injustice to people. “We condemn this merciless government for the latest increase in oil prices, which are linked to 400 other commodities prices. The rules must take lesson from the French revolution,” he said.

Senator Shahzad said oil price were rising in the global market and despite Ogra’s recommendations about higher increases, the government passed lesser burden on to the masses. Foreign minister and finance minister, he pointed out, had been coming to the Parliament and making policy statements and replying to questions regularly.

Unlike the PTI government, he noted, the past governments used to increase petroleum levy and other taxes when oil prices would fall in the world market. “Revolutions happen where the rulers are corrupt but the incumbent leadership is aware of its obligations and is taking decisions in the best national interest,” he noted.

Replying to a question from PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz about fixing responsibility for the 2017 census, which caused controversies, minister for finance said as per consensus in CCI, fresh census was being carried out and in case of a massive variation the responsibility would be fixed.

To a question, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen said the federal government had fixed an amount of Rs5 billion during the current fiscal year for the next census while more amounts will be provided in the coming budget.

Responding to queries from Mushtaq Ahmad and Taj Haider, the minister said the debt to GDP ratio stood at 87.6 per cent last year and it was reduced to 79.7 per cent this year in March. However, the minister expressed his ignorance about the latest SBP report, which according to Taj Haider showed that debt to GDP ratio was 93 per cent.

“I have not seen that report but I assure you that this ratio will come down further,” the minister said. Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the NAB and FIA were investigating corruption and irregularities carried out in the construction of New Islamabad International Airport and those responsible will be exposed and held accountable.

He said the government should be appreciated for taking action against fake degree holders in the PIA. He said fifty pilots possessing fake degrees were dismissed after a detailed inquiry. Pandemonium erupted in the National Assembly during the question hour and intensified with the passage of time.

The opposition’s boycott of the proceedings marked end of the first National Assembly session of the fourth parliamentary year. The House echoed with slogans ‘Go Imran Go’ by the female opposition members, while others carried placards denouncing increase in prices of the petroleum products.

At the start of the question hour, PMLN parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif and PPP members said the government was indifferent to the plight of the masses. “When are you going to nab the gang involved in increasing the petroleum products’ prices every day?” asked Shazia Marri.

The National Assembly hall wore a look of fish market when the opposition members gathered in front of the speaker’s dais and continued sloganeering during the question hour. Meanwhile, speaking on a point of order, Khawaja Muhammad Asif protested absence of the federal minister during the question hour and said the ministers did not take the question hour seriously.

He said another increase in the prices of petroleum products was a serious matter and questioned what more important issues the House should discuss if this matter of public concern was not taken up.

“The government has dropped petrol and gas bombs on the masses. What will happen to them?” he said. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced to prorogue the session after Khawaja Asif announced boycott of the proceedings.

The opposition members later came out of the Parliament House and continued their protest against increase in the petroleum products’ prices. The session, which began on September 17, witnessed lack of quorum almost every day. However, the government managed to get the Elections (Amendment) bill, 2021 and the Elections (Second Amendment) bill, 2021 referred to the joint sitting of the Parliament for consideration and passage.

Regretting attitude of the opposition members in the House, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said they continued to point out lack of quorum even on the private members day.