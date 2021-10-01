Alleged killer of youth arrested in Buner

DAGGAR: The police claimed to have resolved a blind murder case and arrested an accused involved in the killing of a youth in the limits of Pir Baba Police Station.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, District Police Officer Abdur Rashid Khan said that unidentified accused had shot dead Waqas Ahmad, a resident of Ghazi Khanay, in the limits of Pir Baba Police Station.

He said that it was a challenge for the police as the accused were not known nor the relatives of slain youth had nominated anyone in the blind murder case.

He said that he constituted a team headed by Superintendent of Police (investigation) Abdur Rashid Khan Marwat and its members were Deputy Superintendent of Police Shakil Khan and Station House Officer Muhammad Javed to trace out the case.

The official said that the team conducted an investigation on scientific lines and got access to the accused Abdul Mudassir, a resident of Kalakhela, after the mobile phone of the slain youth was recovered from him.

During preliminary investigation, he said the accused had confessed to have committed the murder of Waqas for hunting his pigeons in the fields. The police have registered a case and started a further probe.