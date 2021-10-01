RDA seals shops

Rawalpindi : The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority has demolished one site office, four billboards, an encroachment in a green belt and sealed main office, five shops and four illegally constructed homes for violation of approved layout plan by a housing scheme in Mouza Kalyal, Morgah, says a press release.

In a statement, the spokesman said the owner of the housing scheme — Abad Cooperative Housing Society — had constructed buildings without approval of maps/NOC). He asked the public to show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment on their own. He advised the people to avoid making investments in illegal/unauthorized buildings.