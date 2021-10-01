 
Friday October 01, 2021
Forex reserves decline

October 01, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $26.150 billion during the week ended September 24 from $26.402 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. The reserves held by the SBP decreased $249 million to $19.294 billion. The reserves of commercial banks inched down to $6.856 billion from $6.859 billion.

