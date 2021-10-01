Forex reserves decline

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $26.150 billion during the week ended September 24 from $26.402 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. The reserves held by the SBP decreased $249 million to $19.294 billion. The reserves of commercial banks inched down to $6.856 billion from $6.859 billion.
LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry has elected Chinese business leader Wang Zihai as its...
LAHORE: New office-bearers of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry have assumed their offices, setting their...
LAHORE: Constructors Association of Pakistan on Thursday elected its new office bearers for the year...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market fell by Rs200 per tola on Thursday.According to data released by All Sindh...
KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi, while addressing the 44th FPCCI Export Awards on Thursday, said Pakistan has overcome...
LAHORE: The going is tough for the entire world after the pandemic because of an unusual spike in the prices of all...