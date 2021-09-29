Minorities affairs’ minister orders probe into delay in completion of uplift schemes

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani has expressed displeasure over the failure of the officials concerned to complete development schemes despite the passage of 10 years, and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Strict action should be initiated against the responsible officers, and, if needed, cases might be referred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment, he said while presiding over a meeting on Annual Development Programme schemes.

Secretary Minorities Affairs Hafiz Abdul Hadi Bullo, Director Minorities Affairs Abdul Shakoor Abro, Executive Engineer Ashok Kumar, and the deputy directors and assistant engineers of all divisions attended the meeting.

Essarani directed that the monitoring of the ongoing development schemes should be tightened, saying that the previous method of running development schemes would not work anymore.

Director Abro would be responsible at the provincial level and the deputy directors of all regions at the divisional level to strictly monitor the pace of schemes, he said. The minister also ordered forming a high-level inquiry committee on the development schemes of Sadh Belo, Sukkur, and asked that the committee's recommendations should be submitted to him at the earliest.

Essarani strictly directed that the ongoing development schemes should be completed by December in all cases. He added that complaints had been received that allied facilities had not been completed in development schemes. He said such negligence would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said certificates of completion of schemes should not be issued till all the components of the schemes had been completed.