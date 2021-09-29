PPP stages rallies against inflation, unemployment

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has taken out rallies from different parts of the district against the high inflation and unemployment in the country.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, which come into power in the slogan of change has deprived people of right to live,” Malik Farooq, the district president of the party, told the participants of the rally at Khatm-i-Nabowwat Chowk here on Tuesday.

The rallies, which were taken out from different parts of the city, converged to a gathering at the chowk after marching through various roads.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters raised slogans against the PTI government, which they said, put the country on the brink of economic devastation.

Farooq said that prices of the essential goods and items had surged to unaffordable levels and people were left with no other option but to commit suicides.

“Our agitation against the high inflation and unemployment would continue until this government is dislodged from power,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the district general secretary, Mohammad Fareed, said that the prices of a 20kg wheat flour bag had increased from Rs1300 to Rs15000 within a week.