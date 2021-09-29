Strange solutions

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) was banned from conducting all of its activities in April this year. The decision was made by the Sindh High Court in light of allegations of corruption in the system. The commission was barred until it adopted mechanisms to induct transparency in its functions. The problem is that in order to gauge the transparency of an organisation, it needs to be allowed to work.
The judiciary’s decision is appreciated as it is concerned about putting an end to corruption from the system, but the closure of the entire system, and that too for an unknown time period, is unacceptable. There could be other possible solutions to the problem. Students of Sindh are desperately waiting for the restoration of the SPSC.
Abdul Slaeem
Ghotki
