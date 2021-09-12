Imran Khan steps in for Umer Sharif’s treatment

By News Desk

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail have announced on behalf of the federal government that all the required treatment facilities will be provided to legendary comedian of the country Umer Sharif who has been seriously ill. The announcement to this effect was made on Saturday as the information minister and governor went to Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) to enquire after the health of Sharif admitted there. The two assured the artiste that medical facilities would be provided to him in accordance with the recommendations of the medical board.

Sharif, in a video message, had earlier appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide him help for getting treatment. In a pre-recorded message, the veteran comedian shared that he does not have treatment options for his ailment in Pakistan, and he believes Prime Minister Imran Khan will facilitate his request.

Sharif, who looked visibly sick, said, “I have been told by my doctors that, for better treatment, I will have to go abroad. I believe I helped Imran Khan, as much as I could, with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.”

“Doctors are telling me I can get the best treatment in America. I, Umer Sharif, am now addressing the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan sahab. Whenever you have called me for anything, I have always been there for you, which is why I believe that you will also be there for me.”

The governor said on the occasion that the celebrity actor had been battling for his life. He mentioned that Sharif had requested the PM to get treatment at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Ismail said the PM had issued directives to Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan for taking care of Sharif. He informed the media that the medical board of the AKUH would be coordinating with Dr Sultan for his treatment.

The governor recalled that Sharif had played an important role in fundraising to establish Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

The federal information minister said he had come to Karachi to enquire after Sharif on the directives of the PM. He added that the legendary comedian was an asset to the nation as he was the uncrowned king of theatre.

He assured the media persons that the government would do its best to ensure treatment of Sharif.

Umer Sharif’s wife Zareen Umer, meanwhile, expressed hope a visa will be issued at the earliest to shift her ailing husband to the US, as every single minute is crucial for him.

Speaking to the Geo News exclusively, Zareen said she received a call from the PM office that efforts were being made to grant a visa and make other arrangements, including an air ambulance.

Zareen said they need an air ambulance because Umer cannot travel on a regular flight.

All arrangements have been made for Umer’s treatment at George Washington University Hospital in the US, she said and added that the only thing they need is an air ambulance and visa immediately.

She also urged Umer’s fans for prayers.

On Friday, in a message from the official Facebook page of the comedy king, Zareen said, “24 hours are critical for Umer please pray as much as you can! Mrs zareen Umer.”