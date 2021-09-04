Hamid Karzai Airport to be operational soon: Taliban

KABUL: Taliban officials said on Friday that Hamid Karzai International Airport will become operational soon for domestic and international flights.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said technical teams from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrived in Kabul and are working to normalize flights from the airport. Mujahid said the airport will soon become operational for flights.

“The airport will soon become ready and operational. Unfortunately, the US soldiers have damaged some parts of the airport and now those damages are being repaired by the support of the Qatar and UAE. The airport very soon will be opened to the people,” he said.

A number of the employees of the airport who perform technical and administrative tasks also were at the airport on Friday. On Friday an airplane carrying UAE humanitarian aid landed at the airport. Mujahid said the airplane brought in 60 tons of food and health products supported by the UAE. He urged other countries to continue providing humanitarian support to Afghanistan. “The Islamic Emirate urges all countries to continue their support to Afghanistan,” he said. Meanwhile, a number of Afghans who spoke to TOLOnews said they welcomed humanitarian support, saying millions of people need help and the world countries should support them.

“Lots of families living in Kabul have come here from the provinces and they have nothing here. Most people do not have a house and they live in tents. They face economic problems, and the world should help us,” said Noor Khan, a Paktia resident living in Kabul. “The people of Afghanistan are poor. The world countries should help Afghanistan,” said Atta Mohammad, a Kabul resident.