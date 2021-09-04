Eight KP Excise officials suspended

PESHAWAR: KP Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department on Friday suspended eight officials and ordered inquiry against them for hosting Rawalpindi based controversial figure at the Narcotic Control Wing premises. Another official Assistant Excise and Taxation officer Naveed Jamal was suspended a day earlier.

According to a notification issued on Friday, said follow official were hereby suspended giving protocol and escorted unwarranted person.The officials included Azlan Aslam,Additional SHO EPS, Lal Gul Incharge Special Squard(NCW), six Constables, Abdan Ullah ,Naeem Shah , Sajjad Ali, Shehriyar ,Ibrahim ans Safi Ullah.