Shopkeeper booked over profiteering

SIALKOT: Sadar police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling sugar at exorbitant rate than fixed price. On the report of special price magistrate, the police conducted a raid at Bajwa locality and found shopkeeper Javed in selling sugar at exorbitant rates.

Two held with narcotics: Police have arrested two persons and recovered 4.232kg hashish from them. According to a police spokesman, Sadar police held Rehman with 1.572kg hashish during special checking at Miani. Civil Lines police held Jamshed Chohan with narcotics from Bhaid Pulli. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard. electricity theft: As many as 24 persons were caught for pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in the district. According to details, the district police raided different areas of Sialkot district and caught red-handed Muhammad Arshad, Abdul Latif, Abu Bakar, Shehzad Ali, Ghulam Sarwar, Javed, Manzoor, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Boota, Nazir Hussain, Younis, Sinkandar, Nadeem, Akmal, Ali, Altaf Hussain, Ahmed Ali, Muhammad Khan, Rafaqat Ali, Liaqat Ali, Amanat Ali, Bashir Ahmed, Adil and Muhammad Naeem while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines. Police have registered cases and started investigation.