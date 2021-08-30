1.8MW solar project signed

LAHORE: Zero Carbon and Bulleh Shah Packaging Ltd., a subsidiary of Packages Ltd, recently signed a mega solar project installation having a capacity of 1.8 MW. This project is set to generate over 2,500,000 units of electricity each year. The projected annual carbon emission reduction is a 1,359 tons. The 1.8 MW solar plant will be powering the Bulleh Shah Packaging Factory in Kasur. This project will contribute towards preserving Pakistan’s environment. Ever since starting their operations in 2019, Zero Carbon has quickly become a force in Pakistan’s solar energy industry with several multi megawatt projects to their name.***