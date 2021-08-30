Buzdar orders strict action against law-breakers

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday ordered police and administration to take all possible steps to ensure peace, with a special focus on the protection of lives and property of the people.

At a high-level meeting of south Punjab officials at Multan airport lounge, he was briefed about the pace of development projects, law and order situation in the region. “Action should be taken against law-breakers and criminals with zero tolerance. The elements spreading hate and violence on social media should be dealt with strictly as per prescribed law.” He said special attention should be given to expedite development projects, concerned officers should physically monitor quality of work and submit reports to him every month. Development of backward areas is the manifesto of PTI government, he maintained. The officials present in the meeting were Commissioner Multan Division, Deputy Commissioner, RPO and CPO.