First licensing exam for medical grads. concludes

Islamabad : Dr. Syed Moin Ali, executive member of the National Medical Authority announced the successful holding of the first National Licensing Examination (NLE) in Pakistan.

The NLE Step I for medical graduates was held in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi.

The examination, which is mandated by law, is a prerequisite for medical and dental graduates to attain full licenses to practice in Pakistan. A total of 1,470 students sat for the NLE Step 1. A total of 1,160 students passed the examination representing 78.9 pass percentage.

Dr. Syed Moin Ali congratulated all the qualifying graduates and on becoming the first batch of NLE graduates in Pakistan which represents a milestone and the first step on the road to ensure long term excellence in the medical profession.

Of the total students, 1,164 were foreign graduates and 306 were Pakistan medical graduates with 903 foreign medical graduates passing representing a pass percentage of 77.6 and 257 Pakistan medical graduates passing and representing a pass percentage of 84. A total of 1,593 graduates had registered for the examination and 123 could not appear for different reason and will be rescheduled to take their exam in December 2021.

The Pakistan medical graduates who passed the NLE Step 1 will now be eligible on completion of their house jobs to apply and receive immediately their Full License to practice medicine.

The foreign medical graduates who qualified the NLE Step 1 are now eligible to appear in the NLE Step 2 (clinical skills) exam scheduled for October 2021. On qualifying the NLE Step 2 they will be eligible for a Full License on completion of house job if graduate of a List A college or a Provisional License if a graduate of a List B or List C college.

The NLE was the first computer-based examination conducted by the National Medical Authority of the PMC. The digital format of the examination is part of PMC’s vision to promote transparency and meritocracy while setting international benchmarks of quality, skills and competence. Students who appeared in the exam appreciated the quality of the exam and the facilities provided with many equating it with their experiences of international computer based exams.

On the successful conduct of the first NLE, President Dr. Arshad Taq said, “The conduct of the first National Licensing Examination has paved the way for standardisation of healthcare delivery in our nation.

"The NLE is now the standard expected from a healthcare practitioner for a license to practice and be certified as a safe doctor."

He said as the healthcare regulator, it was the PMC's legal and moral duty towards the 220 million Pakistani people it served that only safe, skilled and competent doctors become part of the healthcare system.

"I would like to congratulate and thank the National Medical Authority and our entire team and every person involved in the conduct of the exam for their effort and the tenacity they have shown in successfully implementing the NLE against all odds,” he said.