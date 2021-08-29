India facing challenges in evacuation: Modi

ISLAMABAD: India gave Hindu title of “Operation Shakti Devi” (OSD) to its effort for vacating Indian citizens from Afghanistan and now Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that his country even though is faced with numerous challenges, it is evacuating its people from Afghanistan. While unveiling the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial through video conferencing on Saturday, he vowed that today, anywhere in the world, if any Indian is in trouble, then India stands up to help with all its might. Shakti Devi in Hindu mythology is an idol that is worshiped for strength.