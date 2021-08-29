CS suspends two ACs

LAHORE: The Punjab chief secretary Punjab on Saturday suspended two assistant commissioners during a meeting held to review the price control measures, at the Civil Secretariat.

The CS also issued instructions regarding issuing warning letters to the assistant commissioners of Murree and Rajanpur, besides asking the deputy commissioners of Sahiwal, Bhakkar and Khanewal to improve performance. Addressing the meeting, he said that as per the directions of the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister, the availability of daily-use commodities would be ensured at officially-fixed prices. He said the implementation of government rates is the responsibility of administrative officers. He warned the officers that corruption and poor performance would not be tolerated in any case.

“Being supervisory officers, the commissioners and deputy commissioners should take action against corrupt officials themselves,” the chief secretary maintained, adding that as per the directive of the prime minister, a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted in the matter of corruption. He said only those officers would be able to retain their positions, who would deliver. The officers would be encouraged for good performance while the poor performers would be held accountable, he said.

The meeting reviewed in detail the prices of goods and availability and performance of price magistrates. The participants were briefed that the officials arrested 724 persons and lodged 549 FIRs for overcharging in different cities during the last one week, besides imposing fines of Rs 21.9 million on violators. The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including industries, agriculture and food, the chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.