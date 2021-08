KASUR: Three women were abducted in separate incidents in and around Kasur.

According to police, accused Bilal and others kidnapped Aslam's married daughter near Kailun village. At Raja Jang, accused Ramazan and others kidnapped Noor Mohammad's granddaughter when she went to the bazaar for shopping. In addition, accused Asif and others abducted daughter of Kaniz Bibi, near Jamshir Chak No. 24 near Saddar Pattoki.