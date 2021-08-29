Indian police arrest three youths in Kupwara

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested three youths in Kupwara district on Saturday, as detentions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continued unabated.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the police arrested the youths during a cordon and search operation in the Langate area of the district. The police labelled the youths, identified as Ishfaq Dar, Jamshed Shah and Javaid Khan as “over-ground workers” collaborating with fighters.

Violence and detentions in the occupied territory have continued, with regular reports of killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian forces.

On Saturday, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference expressed grave concern over the “lawlessness” prevailing in the disputed territory. It said the recent surge in extrajudicial killings “is a part of India’s well-thought-out plan to frighten the Kashmiri people and suppress their legitimate struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination”.

An APHC spokesman in a statement strongly condemned the use of brute force during cordon and search operations and arbitrarily arresting the youth “on flimsy grounds” and “killing them in fake encounters in broad daylight”.

“These gruesome incidents of state terrorism have exposed India’s so-called judiciary and democracy before the world,” he said. He demanded immediate halt to the widespread genocide, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, destruction of property and desecration of honour and dignity of the people being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory,” he added.