Unsafe city

There has been a surge in the number of street crimes in Karachi. Many people believe that this rise in the crime rate is due to the economic crunch caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Several lockdowns that were imposed as a precautionary measure have resulted in the closure of many businesses, leading to job losses. It is important to mention that the city has never been safe and such crimes have always created a sense of fear among residents.

The Sindh government should take adequate steps to deal with this situation in an effective manner. It must also look into the job losses that were triggered by the pandemic.

Sidra Mumtaz

Karachi