Govt allows release of PM’s discretionary funds of Rs46 bn under SDGs

ISLAMABAD: The government has allowed the release of prime minister’s discretionary funding under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the tune of Rs46 billion at any time during the course of the current fiscal year.

The allocation of SDGs discretionary funds stood at Rs46 billion for the current fiscal year. These funds were utilised on the recommendations of parliamentarians for specified small schemes. For this program, the Finance Division usually released funds in one go to the Cabinet Division where the steering committee granted approval for the execution of small development schemes for electricity, gas, construction of small streets, drinking water and others.

For all the remaining development projects executed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), the government allowed 50 per cent funding in the first and second quarters (till December 31, 2021) and the remaining 50 per cent in the second half (third and fourth quarters) of the current fiscal year.

The government has revised the strategy for releasing development funds for ministries/divisions and executing agencies under which the allocated funds will be released 50 per cent in the first and second quarters and remaining 50 per cent in third and fourth quarters of the current fiscal year.