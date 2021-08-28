Scores of small kids clean cars to earn livelihood

Rawalpindi : Scores of children are currently cleaning cars outside shopping malls, restaurants and medical stores to earn a livelihood, indicating increasing child labour in society.

According to the details, these children are found in most of the markets and commercial areas of the city and offer their services as soon as any motorist parks his car in the parking area.

Tahir Iqbal, a child who works outside a restaurant at a private housing society, showed his desire to get education but was unable to do it due to the limited financial resources of his family.

“I have a sister and two brothers who also never go to school. My father works as a labourer and it is not possible for him to afford our education,” he said.

When asked whether he knows that child labour has been banned in the country, he said “I share the burden of my father so if I do not work then it will be difficult for us to make our both ends meet.”

Zaheeruddin, a visitor at Saddar Market, said “Whenever I come here with my family for dinner, many small kids carrying washcloths rush towards our car. I often ask them to clean the car and pay Rs50 for this work.”

The details also revealed that most of these children live in ‘katchi abadis’ with their families and need the attention of the authorities that are supposed to provide them education and financial resources as envisaged in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Samia Rasheed, a social activist, said, “The issue of child labour is quite difficult to be addressed especially at the time when the price hike is hitting each and every segment of the society.”

“It is clear that if there are no alternative sources of income then these children cannot leave their work and turn towards the schools as they earn money and share the financial burden of their families,” she said.