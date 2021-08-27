PPP, PML-N, JI lambast PTI’s 3-year performance

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have strongly criticised three-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the hallmark of Imran Khan's three-year performance is skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, and poverty levels and has left Pakistan completely internationally isolated and his foreign policy seems to be desperately waiting to receive a phone call from the US president.

“Imran Khan talks a big game but he constantly fails to perform, he can no longer fool the people with bold statements.” he said on the performance of PTI's three-year. Bilawal said that everything stated by the prime minister begins with him and ends with him. “It is time he realised that in reality, everything needs to begin and end with the people of Pakistan,” he said. He said that in the last three years, only the PTI mafia has benefited in Pakistan as flour thieves and sugar thieves are on the rise, whereas the general public is offered basic necessities such as medicines at exorbitant prices.

“The people buying their monthly ration understand how well Imran Khan has performed,” he said, adding that they are the ones who have to worry about their basic survival every time prices increase.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan had brought the country to the brink of disaster in three years, and it may take Pakistan more than a decade to recover. He further said that the measure of a government's performance not based on the false figures parroted by government officials, but rather by the conditions ordinary people find themselves dealing with.

The PPP chairman said that if one were to try to find proof of the country’s positive performance, as claimed by government officials and advisors of Imran Khan, it would be easier to find a needle in a haystack. “The puppet prime minister himself knows he has destroyed the administrative institutions of the country, but he is not ready to leave power due to his insatiable lust for power, his stubbornness and his ego,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that Pakistan had been facing the situation of diplomatic isolation during the past three years. He said that mafias involved in wheat and sugar theft had been benefited during the past three years of PTI’s rule in the country as the masses instead had to queue up to purchase essential medicines at expensive rates.

He said that smiles on the faces of masses were the real barometer of the performance of any government as the same couldn’t be gauged on the basis of false reports of the government officials.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the nation is paying the price of the playing around with the economic policies by PTI regime resulting into non-stop inflation and unemployment making the life of a common man worse than hell.

“If this is the fruits of 22-years political struggle of Imran Khan then Allah Almighty saves us from such type of governance where people are starving to death, millions became jobless, institutions and economy are collapsing,” he said while addressing a ceremony held at Mansoora on Thursday in connection with JI’s 80th Foundation Day functions.

Sirajul Haq said since the communism and capitalism failed to deliver and collapsed, so it was the need of the hour that the world should be introduced the system based on the Quran and Sunnah. He said he believed the problems of Pakistan could only be resolved by taking guidance from universal system of Islam.

He said the JI had long been struggling to make Pakistan a corruption free state and get rid of the status quo. “We believe in a peaceful democratic struggle. We appeal the people to test us now and provide us an opportunity to serve the country,” he said.

He said PTI, PML-N and PPP were sides of the same coin and they did nothing for the welfare of public but only served their self-interest. The PTI proved complete failure and protector of the status quo, he said, adding the prime minister claim to transform Pakistan into Madina-like-state proved a pack of lies. He said the JI would put the country on track if voted to power.

While Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday rejected Imran Khan government’s three-year performance report, saying the PTI government would have not to use stolen images from an Indian portal had there been any rosy picture of his government to paint before public.

Sharing ‘the proof’ in a series of tweets, Marriyum said the images of ecstatic farmers, engineers, shopkeepers, businessmen and citizens were stolen from the Indian portal imagesbazaar.com. She said the forger Imran Khan had every reason to steal these images because he had no choice but to fake the so-called ‘performance’ of his government which is below even zero. Had there been prosperity in the country, there would have been real pictures of happy and content Pakistanis, she added.

“If Imran would have published real pictures of the nightmare of ‘Naya Pakistan’, there would have been pictures of women, children and elderly standing in long queues in scorching heat during Ramazan for a single kilogram of sugar. If Imran would have published pictures of the truth of his government, there would have been pictures of unemployed engineers committing suicides. Had Imran used pictures of real Pakistanis, they would have been of people dying because of their free medicines, being snatched and cost of healthcare being shot up. Had Imran used real Pakistanis in his report, it would have been of students unable to afford the educational expenses,” she added.

She said the 3-year PTI rule was a tale of corruption, loot and incompetence. Marriyum said that the PMLN would issue detailed white paper of incompetence and corruption soon to expose the real story of three years and how they had eaten away the core of Pakistan.

PMLN Central Vice President and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said the provincial and federal governments of the PTI should mourn instead of celebrating the three-year performance of the PTI.

Instead of apologising to the victims of inflation, unemployment, incompetence and economic woes, the PTI leadership is celebrating, he said while talking to media here on Thursday. Hamza said that according to the Pakistan Transparency International, the government has reached 124th position in the Corruption Perceptions Index. “The PMLN government had brought it from 127th to 117th position in the period from 2013 to 2018,” he claimed.

The auditor general's report for 2019-20 pointed out financial irregularities of over Rs400 billion, he said, adding that the report presented to the Supreme Court also revealed irregularities of more than Rs3 billion in the funds of Zakat and Bait-ul-Mal. This government has given a free hand to the pharmaceutical industry to make money on the illness of people by increasing prices, he said and maintained that during the last three years, the prices of medicines have increased 13 times, which is about 750 per cent.

In Punjab, the PTI government abolished the facility of free expensive tests and diagnosis in government hospitals, which were started by Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza claimed. He said that in 2018, sugar was sold at Rs50 per kg, but now it is being sold at Rs110. In the same period, a 20kg bag of flour became expensive, cooking oil and edible oil prices doubled as in 2018 it was sold at Rs190 per kg and now it is being sold at Rs340 per kg.

The rate of inflation which was up to 4% during the PMLN era was first brought into double figures and then it continued to suck the blood of people and now it stands at 9%, Hamza stated.

He concluded that the performance and the real service to people is not competing with musical concerts, data manipulation, art fairs and incompetence but with changing the conditions of the people in which the PTI has failed.