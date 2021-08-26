Fake NAB officer held, handed over to police

ISLAMABAD: Intelligence Wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has apprehended Majid Javed, a resident of Islamabad, on the charges of looting people by posing himself as a fake NAB officer.

The suspect Majid Javed was handed over to police after recovery of two fake cards of NAB from his possession. It may be noted that Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had announced NAB's anti-corruption strategy to eradicate corruption from the country and take action against corrupt elements in accordance with the law. NAB is strictly implementing anti-corruption strategy and so far in more than three years NAB has arrested 10 people who were allegedly involved in looting people by introducing themselves as fake NAB officers.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had issued strict instructions to the intelligence wing of NAB to hand over the elements, who cheated the public, to the police in accordance with the law so that legal action could be taken against them. NAB once again informed people in their own interest that the NAB officers are not authorised to call any accused or witness by telephone. Instead of any accused/witness required in personal appearance in connection with a case are called in writing.

NAB has already issued directives to regional bureaus in that regard. If a person becomes a fake NAB officer and speaks to any person on the telephone, the NAB spokesperson should be informed so that it may be brought in the notice of the competent authority for disciplinary action against the diligent officer in accordance with the law.