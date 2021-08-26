Fake NGO owner deprives people of cash, vehicles

CHAKDARA: A fraudster in the garb of a non-governmental organisation deprived people of precious furniture, cash and four vehicles in the Amirabad area near here.

Salim Shah, a resident of Amirabad in Chakdara on the complaint of Ziaulla, a resident of Khanpur, told the police that one Shahzad Ahmad Zia of Green Colony in Peshawar had got his building on Rs65,000 rent for the offices of his NGO DRDO.

He said that they purchased precious furniture for the offices of NGO while four vehicles were also arranged to carry out social welfare activities by the staff of the organisation.

The complainant said that Rs20,000 were fixed as salary for each driver of the vehicle as well.

He said that after a few days, Shahzad Ahmad Zia also took Rs75,000 from the owner of the building, saying that he had some kind of emergency.

However, he said the man whisked away along with the precious furniture, cash and four vehicles in the dead of night and never came back.

Later, he said it was learnt that the real name of Shahzad Ahmad Zia was Ziaur Rahman, who was a resident of Upper Dir.

He said he was running a fake NGO to swindle people.

Other workers identified as Imran, Umar Zada and Ikram, residents of Khaima Timergara in Lower Dir, were also working for the fake NGO. The police arrested one Umar Zada soon after registration of a case against the accused.