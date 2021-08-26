Club lauded for generating three times more revenue

LAHORE:The National Assembly Standing Committee on Pakistan Railways lauded the current administration of the PR’s Royal Palm Golf and Country Club (RPGCC) on generating three times more revenue than the previous administration.

The committee chairman MNA Mueen Wattoo appreciated the achievement of the PR after taking over charge of the RPGCC during a visit to the RPGCC on Wednesday. Earlier, the committee was informed that the current administration had taken several steps to increase the membership of the club and now the number of the members has reached to 3166 from 1600.

The committee was told that the RPGCC earned Rs 45.47 million in the year of 2019-20 whereas the income of the RPGCC remained Rs 130.04 million during the financial year 2020-21 after taking over by the Railways.

The committee also visited the PR locomotives workshop where a detailed briefing was given by PR Divisional Superintendent Workshop Iftekhar Hussain. He said that the PR workshop had been working with almost 80 per cent of the old machinery and 39 per cent lower number of staff.

Committee members including MNA M Bashir Khan, Sh Rashid Shafique, Dr M Afzal Khan Dandla, Tahir Iqbal, Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ch M Hamid Hameed, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Abdul Wasay as well as Secretary Railway Board Zafar Zaman Ranjha, AGM Mechanical Salman Sadiq Sh and other senior officers were present.